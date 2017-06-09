‘Warri, Benin invasion by Biafra never again will Itsekiri tolerate such’

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI – ITSEKIRI ethnic group of Delta state have again berated Igbo agitators for independent Biafra state for mapping Itsekiri territory into the proposed Biafra.

Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, were reacting yesterday in Warri, Delta state, to renewed demand for creation of a Biafra Republic from Nigeria by some Igbo youths from the South East whose proposal include the whole of or Delta state.

ILoT in a statement signed by Chief Edward Ekpoko, Chairman and A S Mene, Secretary, stressed that, “Itsekiri homeland of Warri is not part of that enterprise. We recall with pains the day the defunct Biafra Army invaded Warri and Benin in the then Midwestern Region on the 9th of August, 1967 and say never again will the Itsekiri tolerate such an invasion.

“The Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality is committed to the unity of Nigeria and will do all it can to promote and protect it as one and indivisible country. We can always seat and dialogue on our differences.

“As Major General Phillip Effiong said on 14th January, 1970 that the Republic of Biafra ceased to exist so we the Itsekiri wish it to be eternally for the peace and development of our great Nation.”

“While we condemn the ultimatum given by some Arewa youths to the Igbos to quit the North, we commend the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Northern Governors Forum especially Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State for their bold steps in condemning the youths”

The Itsekiri leaders further called on Igbo elders, especially Ohaneze Ndigbo, “To call the Igbo youths who have been using Biafra to destabilize the nation to order. Perhaps if the Igbo elders did what Arewa Consultative Forum and the Northern elders are doing, this tension would have been avoided.”

The post ‘Warri, Benin invasion by Biafra never again will Itsekiri tolerate such’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

