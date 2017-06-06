Washiali denies he is behind Mumias Sugar CEO’s fleeing and murder of legal officer – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Washiali denies he is behind Mumias Sugar CEO's fleeing and murder of legal officer
The Star, Kenya
Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali yesterday denied claims that he is the reason Mumias Sugar CEO Errol Johnson fled the country. Johnson fled to Australia more than two months ago, citing “difficult working conditions at Mumias”. Washiali denied …
Uhuru tells Nasa not to incite people through negative talk
Uhuru's message to opposition after being linked to Mumias Sugar secretary's MURDER
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!