WATCH: Amber Rose’s Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago — and He’s Seriously Talented – PEOPLE.com
|
PEOPLE.com
|
WATCH: Amber Rose's Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago — and He's Seriously Talented
PEOPLE.com
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are raising a future singer. Their son Sebastian Taylor, 4, met the band Chicagoon Saturday night at the Los Angeles Forum and blew them away with his singing skills, particularly when he knew all the lyrics to their greatest …
They're the inspiration: Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose's son Sebastian meets and sings with rock band Chicago
Amber Rose Is Bringing Back The Bush
Amber Rose should give her brand of feminism another name
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!