Watch As Mercy Aigbe Twerked At Her Son’s 7th Birthday

Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to share videos of her not-so-good twerking skills during her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry‘s son, Olajuwon’s birthday celebration as He turned 7 yesterday, June 8. She wrote: Mummy Juwon vs Mummy Dara 😂😂😂😂😂😂 @kemiafolabi_modorisa_theepic thanks darling for coming 😘 Emi lo ye ki won ma pe …

