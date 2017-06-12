Pages Navigation Menu

Watch billionaire kidnapper, Evans speak on his unbelievable atrocities

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans has spoken of his atrocities in an interview with Channels TV. The native of Anambra State who is responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians have said the highest money he has collected is $1million from someone in Festac.   Watch below…

Hello. Add your message here.