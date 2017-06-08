Watch Dammy Krane Dancing and Smiling Following his Release on Bail

Nigerian pop star, Dammy Krane is seen for the first time on social media, dancing and smiling since he was released on bail following allegations of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud, and Identity Theft. He is expected to face a court hearing June 23 for the several allegations. The video posted by his colleague CashWale on Instagram hinted […]

