WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has landed and it’s a real treat – Irish Independent

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment


WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has landed and it's a real treat
In between singing some of Ed's hits they talked about his time away from the limelight, his rejection of mobile phones, and whether or not Ed could fit 47 Maltesers in his mouth. The duo sang Ed's hits Shape Of You, Sing, Thinking Out Loud and Castle
