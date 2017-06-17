Watch How Mercy Johnson Danced to Tiwa Savage’s Song ‘All Over’

Mercy Johnson seems to be in a happy mood as she danced her heart out in a video posted to her Instagram fans. The curvy actress showed off some smooth dance moves as she grooved to Tiwa Savage‘s hit song ‘All Over’. In the video, Mercy was dressed in a red off shoulder dress with …

The post Watch How Mercy Johnson Danced to Tiwa Savage’s Song ‘All Over’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

