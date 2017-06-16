Watch Iyanya’s futuristic video for ‘Hold on’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigeria Today
|
Watch Iyanya's futuristic video for 'Hold on'
Pulse Nigeria
Iyanya releases an unusually impressive futuristic video for 'Hold on' to interpret the message behind this love song. Published: 30 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail. Iyanya Iyanya struggled through his first performance of "Signature" EP, it …
VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On
