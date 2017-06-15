Watch Neill Blomkamp’s Far Out New Sci-Fi Short About Alien Invasion Here [Video]

We’ve been keeping an eye on the mysterious new Neill Blomkamp project for a while now, and finally the wait is over.

Yesterday the first film from Oats Studio went live, called Rakka, and it’s all about the aftermath of an alien invasion.

Naturally it’s not your standard short film, because Neill doesn’t do much by the book, but here’s The Verge with more info:

The year is 2020, and aliens have enslaved humanity, and altering the Earth’s atmosphere. But Rakka isn’t a conventional short film. Instead, it’s a series of scenes depicting various points of view. Some scenes show what the aliens are doing to humanity; others track a resistance movement led by Sigourney Weaver, and an escaped prisoner named Amir. Later, in a climactic battle, resistance fighters shoot down an alien aircraft and track down its pilot.

22 minutes of staring at your screen whilst looking busy – it’s fake Friday, treat yourself:

