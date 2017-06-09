Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dramatic scenes outside Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court as Pastor Tim Omotoso denied bail – RNews

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


RNews

Dramatic scenes outside Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court as Pastor Tim Omotoso denied bail
RNews
There were dramatic scenes outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the controversial Nigerian televangelist and Senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International church, Tim Omotoso, who has been languishing at St Albans Prison
Timothy Omotoso denied bailEyewitness News
Durban-based pastor denied bailEast Coast Radio
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso refused bailTimes LIVE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.