Dramatic scenes outside Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court as Pastor Tim Omotoso denied bail – RNews
|
RNews
|
Dramatic scenes outside Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court as Pastor Tim Omotoso denied bail
RNews
There were dramatic scenes outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the controversial Nigerian televangelist and Senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International church, Tim Omotoso, who has been languishing at St Albans Prison …
Timothy Omotoso denied bail
Durban-based pastor denied bail
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso refused bail
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!