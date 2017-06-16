Watch now: “Insecure” season two teaser trailer has arrived – KTIC
|
KTIC
|
Watch now: "Insecure" season two teaser trailer has arrived
KTIC
(LOS ANGELES) — A teaser-trailer for the second season of Issa Rae's smash hit series Insecure shows her character, Issa Dee, daydreaming as she's stopped at red traffic light. As her daydreams take flight, set to the sounds of Calvin Harris' “Slide …
'Insecure' Actress Yvonne Orji on Being a Faithful Christian While Playing Promiscuous TV Character
"Insecure" : Watch new trailer for season 2
Insecure: HBO Teases Season Two of Issa Rae Comedy Series
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!