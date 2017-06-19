Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Producer Krizbeatz Taking Pana By Tekno Beat Production Tutorial/Review [Video]

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ever since he hit spotlight after producing ‘Pana’, Krizbeatz has been in heavy demand. He has worked with some of the finest Nigerian music stars like Tekno, Reminisce, Seyi Shay etc. Fast rising music producer, KRIZBEATZ the drummerboy illustrates the making and the magic behind the production one of Africa’s biggest song PANA by TEKNO …

The post Watch Producer Krizbeatz Taking Pana By Tekno Beat Production Tutorial/Review [Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.