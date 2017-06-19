Watch Producer Krizbeatz Taking Pana By Tekno Beat Production Tutorial/Review [Video]

Ever since he hit spotlight after producing ‘Pana’, Krizbeatz has been in heavy demand. He has worked with some of the finest Nigerian music stars like Tekno, Reminisce, Seyi Shay etc. Fast rising music producer, KRIZBEATZ the drummerboy illustrates the making and the magic behind the production one of Africa’s biggest song PANA by TEKNO …

