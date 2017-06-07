Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Rihanna’s Never-Before-Seen Video of Her Malawi Trip for Education – Billboard

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Billboard

Watch Rihanna's Never-Before-Seen Video of Her Malawi Trip for Education
Billboard
Rihanna has released a never-before-seen video highlighting her educational trip to Malawi, a country where half the population lives in poverty and only eight percent of students complete secondary school. The pop superstar visited the southeast
'So inspiring!' Rihanna shows caring side as she teaches impoverished students math in MalawiDaily Mail
Rihanna Is The Best Math Teacher Ever In This Heartwarming Short DocMTV.com
Rihanna's inspiring documentary on Malawi will encourage you to change the worldMetro
RollingStone.com –Entertainment Tonight –HuffPost –HotNewHipHop
all 32 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.