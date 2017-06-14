Damning secret video recording aired in court #PanayiotouTrial – Citizen
Citizen
Damning secret video recording aired in court #PanayiotouTrial
Citizen
IN DOCK. Christopher Panayiotou appears in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Judy de Vega. After a lengthy trial-within-a-trial, Judge Dayalin Chetty ruled earlier this week that the video recording be admissible before court. Damning …
WATCH: Panayiotou tape exposed – 'I told you to let them do it outside the house'
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
WATCH: Court shown shocking video evidence against Christopher Panayiotou
