Watch Todd Dulaney’s explosive “Live In Trinidad” Experience

American gospel singer Todd Dulaney has just released the new video of his recent Live Worship ministration in Trinidad and Tobago. Together with his team at The Experience Worship Conference in San Fernando on the 29th of May 2017, Todd Dulaney led thousands in deep, soulful worship to God. Watch the video below:

