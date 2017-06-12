Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Todd Dulaney’s explosive “Live In Trinidad” Experience

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American gospel singer Todd Dulaney has just released the new video of his recent Live Worship ministration in Trinidad and Tobago. Together with his team at The Experience Worship Conference in San Fernando on the 29th of May 2017, Todd Dulaney led thousands in deep, soulful worship to God. Watch the video below:

The post Watch Todd Dulaney’s explosive “Live In Trinidad” Experience appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.