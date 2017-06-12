WATCH: Top Billing’s Jade Hubner has a new music video – Channel 24
WATCH: Top Billing's Jade Hubner has a new music video
Channel 24
Johannesburg – ICYMI: TV personality Jade Hubner has ventured into music. The star shared a video from her first performance in February and now she has released an official music video. The track which was produced by Colin Sher is titled Better Off …
Here's The Top Billing Presenter Music Video Everyone Is Talking About
