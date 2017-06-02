Watch: Trevor Noah Turns Trump’s Covfefe Into an African Adventure – Newsweek
Watch: Trevor Noah Turns Trump's Covfefe Into an African Adventure
The South African comic has turned President Trump's infamous tweet into a two-and-a-half-minute video. The clip, shared by The Daily Show, which Noah hosts, charts the mock adventures of an African child named Covfefe. Bemused by his apparently …
