Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma, Maswanganyi accused of trying to disrupt probes into parastatals – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Zuma, Maswanganyi accused of trying to disrupt probes into parastatals
Eyewitness News
The National Transport Movement and SA Federation of Trade Unions say the apparent eagerness to dissolve the Prasa board is a clear attempt to cover up corruption. FILE: The Chairman of the Prasa Board Popo Molefe and Prasa executives. Picture: Gia …
Hawks' failure to arrest PRASA culprits disappointing – NTM & SAFTUPoliticsweb
Unions demand action for Prasa corruptionIndependent Online
Unions want probe into Prasa 'corruption'Jacaranda FM
Business Day (registration) –eNCA –iAfrica.com
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.