Watford Interested In Juventus Goalkeeper Norberto Neto

Watford have identified Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto as a possible transfer target this summer.

Norberto Neto ,27, has been understudy of Gianluigi Buffonin Turin for the past two seasons but could see his time at the club come to an end as the Serie A champions eye a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Buffon is expected to retire at the end of next season and Juventus are understood to see Szczesny as a move viable replacement than Neto for the long-serving Italian.

Tuttosport reports that Watford are interested in the Brazilian, although the Premier League outfit could face competition for his signature from Napoli and Valencia.

New Watford boss Marco Silva is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for current number one Heurelho Gomes, and a bid of £8m could be enough to prise Neto away from the Juventus Stadium.

Neto has made just 11 Serie A appearances during his two-year stay at Juventus.

The post Watford Interested In Juventus Goalkeeper Norberto Neto appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

