Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador – BellaNaija

Posted on Jun 4, 2017


Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador
Sterling Bank have signed YBNL boss Olamide as brand ambassador for their Sterling Environmental & Makeover (STEM) brand. The company revealed this via their official Twitter account on Friday putting up the above photo of Olamide with the Bank's …

