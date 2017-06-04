Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador
BellaNaija
Sterling Bank have signed YBNL boss Olamide as brand ambassador for their Sterling Environmental & Makeover (STEM) brand. The company revealed this via their official Twitter account on Friday putting up the above photo of Olamide with the Bank's …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!