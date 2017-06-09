Wawrinka stops Murray in French Open semi-final

Andy Murray left everything he had on the court in his French Open semi-final but still it was not enough to stop himself being ultimately overwhelmed by Stan Wawrinka.

The 30 year-old Scot found himself engulfed by a tsunami of winners in the deciding set to go down 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 1-6 in a grueling and utterly engrossing four hours and 34 minutes.

Murray came within a tiebreak of making his second Paris final, having somehow forged a two sets to one lead when he could have lost all three of those long before the one-sided denouement.

It was a high class, brutal encounter against the 2015 champion, who hit 87 winners in a match that spanned the whole afternoon.

While this will be a shattering defeat for Murray, his tournament was a massive improvement on the lead-up to this event, which saw him in near disarray.

For most of the match he managed to find sufficient depth to push his powerhouse opponent all the way, but the loss of the fourth-set tiebreak turned things against him decisively.

He will now go to the grass-court season with his game in far better shape than when he arrived in Paris, but he will still view this as a missed chance that he worked so hard for.

He was left awaiting the winner of the second match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, which would be so delayed it was possible that it would not not finish on Friday night.

Murray came in seeking to replicate his outstanding performance in this match twelve months ago.

Both players will have been surprised to see so many empty sears, especially in the corporate areas, possibly due to the decision to ticket the two matches separately for the first time.

Murray started sharply enough and forced a break point for 2-1 which he was never properly in.

His first setback came at 3-4 when Wawrinka executed a second break point when Murray left a forehand approach short and invited a cross court winner past his flailing racket.

But Murray struck straight back with some brilliant scrambling to take it into a tiebreak.

The Scot got ahead for 5-4 and then had an easy forehand hit away that he hit straight at his out of position opponent.

But Wawrinka flunked his set point at 6-5 with a backhand in the net and then at 7-6 put a forehand in the net to give away the first set.

The Swiss made tactical adjustments in the second set, stepping in on Murray’s second serve to break twice and level things up.

