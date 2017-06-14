Wawuu!! Nigeria has Kung-Fu federation, checkout their president

Adewumi Adekunle and Tosin Aluko have been elected as president and vice-president respectively at the board elections of the Nigeria Kung-fu Federation (NKF), PM NEWS reports. The elections were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Tuesday. Adekunle was elected with 27 votes against 8 votes for his opponent, Olukehinde Oladeinde, while Tosin Aluko […]

