Wayne Rooney’s got to consider wage cut… how many clubs would find room for him on Manchester United money? – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Wayne Rooney's got to consider wage cut… how many clubs would find room for him on Manchester United money?
Daily Mail
Wayne Rooney's career may have reached an impasse. The interest from China does not appear to be there, and even if it was, Rooney is reluctant to move his family east. Everton, meanwhile, have understandably balked at paying wages of £250,000 a …
Man Utd star Wayne Rooney going to extreme lengths to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho
Real Madrid to discuss Alvaro Morata transfer after Man Utd boss contacts striker – report
Jose Mourinho persuades Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata to join Manchester United according to reports in Spain
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!