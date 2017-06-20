We are committed to Nigeria’s unity, says US envoy

By Ola Ajayi & Adeola Badru

IBADAN—The United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has said that the US will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria, where he said the strength of the world’s most populous black nation lies.

The envoy, who led top officials of the embassy on a working visit to the office of the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in Ibadan, yesterday, said that the US recognised the strategic importance of Nigeria in Africa.

He said that his visit was in the furtherance of his country’s vision and mission to explore new frontiers of partnership for development with African countries, which, he said, informed his decision to tour every part of the country.

Symington called on the state government to work with the US towards setting a new pace in socio-economic development, adding that Nigeria was loved all over the world, especially in the US because of its unity.

He said, “This visit is not just a courtesy call; It is in continuation of America’s vision and mission. We are looking forward to working with your state to set up a new pace in development.

“We are happy to be here and I’m telling you that Nigeria as a country is loved by all Americans and even in the world for the sake of the unity the country uphold.”

The governor had earlier sought the assistance of the US government in his administration’s efforts at promoting human capital development and technical education in the state.

Ajimobi identified technical education as the missing link in the country’s curriculum, which, he said, was necessary for the country’s accelerated development.

The governor said that the state had potential that if put to good use, and with needed support from a developed economy like America’s, could revamp the state’s economy.

