We are greater being together than going our separate ways – Lawmakers

Some lawmakers have decried the recurrence of secessionist agitations in parts of the country and said National Assembly must rise against the trend.

They said on the sidelines of activities marking the second anniversary of the 8th National Assembly on Friday in Abuja, that the issue was serious and disturbing.

According to them, while the Federal Government is preaching peace and unity, some parts of the country are strongly bent on seceding or threatening to cause mayhem.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. George Akume, said that the senate must rise and to make a statement to condemn the various agitations in parts of the country.

He said that if the senate kept quiet in the face of the agitations, it would be failing as a major legislative arm of government.

“I want to call the attention of this Senate to movements in this country, including Biafra, Arewa, some groups in the Western part of the country and many others.

“ We must rise up to make a statement on what is happening. We will be failing if we do not do something that will reassure the people on the need for one Nigeria.

“We are greater being together than going our separate ways,’’ he said.

Similarly, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Sen. Shehu Sani, said that it was time the senate spoke against agitations engulfing some areas in the country.

According to him, the next two years will be a challenging one and the senate must not be seen to be indifferent about the challenges confronting the nation, particularly calls for secession.

“It is not what we say about ourselves that matters but what history has to say about us.

“I believe we have been able to work together over these two years in spite of the turbulent start. The challenge before us is what we can do to address the political, social and economic issues before us.

“The next two years will be tougher because of moves for secession,’’ Sani said.

On his part, Chairman of Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Sen. Dino Melaye, called on the Senate to brace up for more challenges as it began the third year of its tenure.

He said, “while the upper chamber has achieved tremendous successes within its two years tenure, it needs to be more confident in the years ahead for more challenges.

“ With all our successes, it is time for the senate to be bolder than ever, to speak with more confidence, to speak in the interest of Nigerians.

“We must hold on that which is true. The persecution in the first half should not be entertained in the second half.

“Please tighten your seat belts and tell the truth and we must identify that there is a uniform law and we should not allow selective application of the law.’’

Melaye commended President Muhammadu Buhari for respecting Senate’s decisions, particularly with regard to nominations.

He, however, urged him to take a decisive action on senate’s rejection of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), asking, “ why is Magu still in office?’’

He called for more synergy among the lawmakers in the interest of the country and Nigerians in particular.

“I am happy that the Chairman of APC is here. Two years ago we were on two separate divides.

“Some of us were in the chamber and some took excursion to International Conference Centre (ICC), but today, nobody is anywhere as we are here as one indivisible senate.

“I salute the intellectual mobility of the President of the Senate, a man of style that has brought direction to Senate.

“Were it not for the president, things would not have been this stable. Many may not appreciate what I am saying because they don’t like my face but that is the truth.’’

The Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, called on all Nigerians to unite against forces meant to cause disunity in the country.

He said that Nigerians were looking forward to the leaders at all arms to deliver the dividends of democracy, adding that leaders should look beyond party affiliation.

“ I remind you that after an election there is a people to govern. The Federal Government should avail itself to all Nigerians so that we do not create insecurity in some parts of the country,’’ he said.

Akpabio congratulated the security agencies for stemming the tide of violence in the country and urged them to do more to ensure the security of lives and property.

He also commended the leadership of the senate, particularly Saraki, for leading the chamber through all the challenges it faced in the last two years.

“I commend Saraki for his leadership prowess and for the achievements so far. Whenever a bill came from the government we did panel beat it to make it work for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We passed 96 bills, which is historical but we have to do more. There is still a lot to be done.

“If the executive can implement most of the guidelines and decisions we take here Nigeria will get out of recession,’’ he said.

The post We are greater being together than going our separate ways – Lawmakers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

