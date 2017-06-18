Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are importing poison, not rice – Presidential committee – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

We are importing poison, not rice – Presidential committee
NAIJ.COM
The presidential committee on rice and wheat production has on Sunday, June 18, said Nigeria has been importing poison in place of rice. The chairman of the committee Abubakar Bagudu speaking to journalists in Birnin-Kebbi said imported rice is no
We import poison, not rice, Governor Bagudu warns NigeriansPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.