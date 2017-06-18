We are importing poison, not rice – Presidential committee – NAIJ.COM
We are importing poison, not rice – Presidential committee
The presidential committee on rice and wheat production has on Sunday, June 18, said Nigeria has been importing poison in place of rice. The chairman of the committee Abubakar Bagudu speaking to journalists in Birnin-Kebbi said imported rice is no …
We import poison, not rice, Governor Bagudu warns Nigerians
