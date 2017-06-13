We are no longer recruiting – Police warn against fraudulent SMS

The Police Service Commission has distanced itself from text messages asking prominent Nigerians to send two names to the Chairman of the commission Dr. Mike Okiro for recruitment as Cadet Inspectors into the Nigeria Police Force. The commission stated that the said SMS dubiously sent on a ‘planted’ Okiro telephone number, had recently been sent […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

