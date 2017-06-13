Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are no longer recruiting – Police warn against fraudulent SMS

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission has distanced itself from text messages asking prominent Nigerians to send two names to the Chairman of the commission Dr. Mike Okiro for recruitment as Cadet Inspectors into the Nigeria Police Force. The commission stated that the said SMS dubiously sent on a ‘planted’ Okiro telephone number, had recently been sent […]

We are no longer recruiting – Police warn against fraudulent SMS

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.