We Are Not Afraid of Eagles – Bafana

South Africa coach, Stuart Baxter, has said his team are not intimidated by Nigeria stars.

Baxter said this after the arrival of Bafana Bafana in Uyo on Thursday.

The Briton said, “We don’t have big stars but we have a team. Every Africa nation faces the same problem but then the coaches try to balance the stars and the others.

“We are not going to be defensive or careful because Nigeria has good players. We should be intimidated by everybody. David beat Goliath but this is not a case of David and Goliath because there is no David and Goliath in this game.

“Nigeria is the favourite for this game but for South Africa to be intimidated, no. Though the Eagles had more time to train, that is the way it is.”

He added, “We are confident in the way we are approaching the game at the moment but the players know what to do together for the job to be done. The players are hopeful ahead of the game but not intimidated.”

Meanwhile, the South African delegation arrived at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotels with their water and foodstuffs.

