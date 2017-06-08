Pages Navigation Menu

We are not at war with Igbos – Northern CSOs kick against ‘Kaduna Declaration’

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics

As reactions continue to trail the ‘eviction’ ultimatum given to Igbos resident in northern Nigeria by a youth group, a Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organizations has described the directive as a mere fallacy and a mission impossible. Recall that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” had given all Igbos residing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

