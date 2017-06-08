We are not intimidated by Super Eagles – Coach Baxter

By Dennis Udoma, Uyo

South African Coach, Stuart Baxter has rebuffed what he described as intimidation by the club status, where the Super Eagle players ply their trade.

Baxter told sports journalists on arrival yesterday, ahead of Saturday’s duel with the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo this coming weekend.

He said that, playing as a unit remained more important to him than playing with stars adding that, “we don’t have the big stars but we have a team.

‘‘Every African nation faces the same problem but, then the coaches try to balance the stars and others together.

“We are not going to be defensive or careful because, Nigeria has good players. We should not be intimidated by everybody.

‘‘David have beaten Goliath before but, this is not a case of David and Goliath because there is no David and Goliath in this game.

“Nigeria is the favourite for this game but for South African to be intimidated, No! Though the Super Eagles had more time to train but that is the way it is.

“We are confident in the way we are approaching the game at the moment but the players know what to do to get the job done. The players are hopeful ahead of the game but not intimidated.” He explained.

On the effect of the weather on the team, Baxter said, his players have not complained about the conditions as they are professionals.

“The weather is okay. South Africans are adapted to the weather. It is warm and a bit humid. I am not used to it but the players are not complaining and they have told me to get used to it”, he said.

Meanwhile the South Africa delegation arrived the Le Meridien Ibom Hotels with their water and other edibles, a practise that is not uncommon in Africa due to orthodox methods employed by some teams to intimidate their opponents.

