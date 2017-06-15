Pages Navigation Menu

We are not part of Biafra – Igala group

The Igala Socio-Cultural Group has denounced Biafra, the group describes  the inclusion of Igala land as part of Biafra as an insult to the people of Ighala and anyone who is sensible. Igala land is in the eastern part of Kogi State, sharing a border with Anambra State. The group, at a press briefing in …

