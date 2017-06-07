We did not award illegal contracts to recover telecoms tax – FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has dismissed the claim that the FIRS, awarded huge contracts to a young firm – Active Solution Integrated Synergy without following due procurement process. Fowler denied the allegation yesterday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee on procurement. He said that […]

We did not award illegal contracts to recover telecoms tax – FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

