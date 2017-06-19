Pages Navigation Menu

“We do not consider Nnamdi Kanu an Igbo leader of thought”- Presidency

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Special Adviser to the President on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed how the Presidency see IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to him, though consultations currently being carried out by acting president Yemi Osinbajo with identifiable leaders of thought and Kanu is not considered to be as a leader of thought in the […]

