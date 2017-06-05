We Give FG 6 Months Ultimatum To Conduct A Referendum In Biafra Land Or There Will No Election In South East, Kogi, Benue – MASSOB Declares

The Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has given six months ultimatum to the Federal Government to conduct a referendum in Biafra land or there would be no election in the South East region and parts of Kogi and Benue states in 2019.



“MASSOB, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other genuine pro- Biafran groups will mobilise the people against 2019 general election in all Biafran territory to boycott the election if federal government refuses to conduct a referendum for the exit of Biafra from Nigeria,” the group said.

The National Director of Information of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement, said Kogi and part of Benue State were also negotiating with MASSOB to be part of Biafra.

The statement read: “MASSOB is giving six months ultimatum to the Federal Government to conduct a referendum in Biafran land or there will be no election in the South East region, including parts of Kogi and Benue states.

“We are not going to disrupt anybody, including electoral officers; they will move to their wards to conduct election, but they won’t see anybody. No Biafran will come out to vote that day. If somebody decides to stay indoor, you won’t force him to go out and vote. We are tired of Nigeria, there is no amount of restructuring that will change our vision to actualise Biafra.

“We don’t condemn our brothers, the politicians, who are agitating for restructuring, because that is what they believe in, but for us, ‘no Biafra, nothing else.’

