We Have ‘Serious’ Case Against Saraki, Government Tells CCT – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
We Have 'Serious' Case Against Saraki, Government Tells CCT
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal Government on Thursday asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal to dismiss the no-case submission filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to fault the evidence led by the prosecution in relation to the 16 charges of false declaration and …
False asset declaration: 106 lawyers defend Saraki at CCT as trial continues
Saraki receives delegation from Friesland Campina, decries billions of dollars spent on milk importation
Bukola Saraki : CCT postpones Senate President's case indefinitely
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!