We Have ‘Serious’ Case Against Saraki, Government Tells CCT – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


SaharaReporters.com

We Have 'Serious' Case Against Saraki, Government Tells CCT
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal Government on Thursday asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal to dismiss the no-case submission filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to fault the evidence led by the prosecution in relation to the 16 charges of false declaration and
