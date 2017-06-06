We haven’t approved increase in fuel price- PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency on Tuesday has debunked any news of approving N5 increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol. PPPRA is the authorised agency of the Federal Government that fixes and regulates the prices of petroleum products across the country. It dispelled speculations of an imminent …

