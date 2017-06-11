We need experienced players in the team— Onazi

Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ogenyi Onazi was crestfallen when he faced the press in the post-match briefing.

Onazi who was about the most experienced player in the team that lost to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo last nigh,t could not stomach his disappointment with the way the younger players prosecuted the match which has given South Africa the bragging right over Nigeria.

Although he praised the efforts of the players, Onazi insisted, lack of experienced players in the team gave the Bafana Bafana the undue advantage of recording a historic victory over Nigeria in Uyo.

“Yes, the young boys played well, particularly in the first half but due lack of experience, they could not gather their nerves when it mattered most. It is sad we lost even when we have the quality.”

The post We need experienced players in the team— Onazi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

