We need referendum not dialogue, says IPOB

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP of Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed as rubbish the meeting Acting President Yemi Osibanjo had with Igbo leaders and politicians yesterday in Abuja. IPOB in a statement made available to the media by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, noted that any meeting short of organising a referendum that would ensure sovereignty of Biafra […]

