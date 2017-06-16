We need referendum not dialogue, says IPOB

LEADERSHIP of Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed as rubbish the meeting Acting President Yemi Osibanjo had with Igbo leaders and politicians yesterday in Abuja. IPOB in a statement made available to the media by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, noted that any meeting short of organising a referendum that would ensure sovereignty of Biafra […]

