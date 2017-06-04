Pages Navigation Menu

‘We need the fans’ vs. Sunshines Stars – Shooting Stars’ Amoo – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 4, 2017


'We need the fans' vs. Sunshines Stars – Shooting Stars' Amoo
Shooting Stars coach, Fatai Amoo canvasses for the support of fans when they host rivals, Sunshine Stars on Sunday. The gaffer believes the presence of the Oluyole Warriors faithfuls at the Lekan Salami Stadium would make the difference as they aim to …
