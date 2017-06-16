We respect Antelopes but we don’t fear them-Tornadoes

League defending champions Rangers international will not be having a tea party file when they file out against Tornadoes at the Lokoja Township Stadium on Sunday.

Andrew Evans Ikefe who gave the hint said although the Minna landlords currently based in Lokoja have a lot of respect for the Flying Antelopes, there is no atom of fear for the Coal City side, noting that when it comes to earning maximum points, there is no room for fear of any opponent.

Ikefe who regretted the 3-1 defeat suffered in the hands of Wikki Tourist, said the loss means Tornadoes will need to double effort to sing victory song in Sunday’s clash against Rangers.

“We need a win, we are an ambitious side and the target we gave ourselves must be met. Therefore we are training extra hard to get maximum points on Sunday, Rangers maybe be coming on a revenge mission but we are equal to the task.

“Rangers have improved with time, we respect them but we are not afraid of them, and I am confident that we will carry the day”, said the former Katsina United ace

Tornadoes had in the reverse fixture held Rangers to a 1-1 draw at the Cathedral.

Going into Sunday’s game, Tornadoes are 8 on the log with 36 points while the Flying Antelopes are 14th on the log with 31 points.

Apparently determined to go the extra mile, Ikefe has declared that he is ready to play in any position provided his efforts yields positive result for the team.

Ikefe who has been marshalling the central defence of the Ikon Allah side along with his team mate Sunday Akinmoladun was made to play in the defensive midfield when his side lost 1-3 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi on Matchday 24.

He said that playing in the midfield did not give him much problem because that was his position when he began his football career. He however revealed his preference for defensive role, submitting that it keeps him alert.

“I prefer the defence role in football, it keeps me alert and I have to be very calculative on all the tackles and interceptions that I make.

“The defence improves one’s alertness; therefore I love the defensive line more. But am ready to play anywhere the coach instructs me to play”, he stated.

