We Say Our Goodbyes: List Of All TV shows Canceled In 2016-17

Not every TV show can be a hit back to back (Pardon my pun). In fact, very few TV shows can.

This leaves networks and streaming services with the decision of which non-hits to keep and which ones to let go, this can be a headache for TV show Fans and rightly so.

This is the place for the ones that were let go. Below is a list of TV shows canceled during the 2016-17 season.

See also the list of shows airing their final seasons this year, and those that have been renewed for 2017 and beyond.

BROADCAST

“2 Broke Girls” (CBS)

“24: Legacy” (FOX)

“American Crime” (ABC)

“American Gothic” (CBS)

“APB” (FOX)

“Aquarius” (NBC)

“The Blacklist: Redemption” (NBC)

“BrainDead” (CBS)

“The Catch” (ABC)

“Celebrity Name Game” (syndicated)

“Chicago Justice” (NBC)

“Conviction” (ABC)

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (CBS)

“Doubt” (CBS)

“Dr. Ken” (ABC)

“Emerald City” (NBC)

“Frequency” (The CW)

“The Great Indoors” (CBS)

“Imaginary Mary” (ABC)

“Last Man Standing” (ABC)

“Making History” (FOX)

“Mercy Street” (PBS)

“Notorious” (ABC)

“No Tomorrow” (The CW)

“The Odd Couple” (CBS)

“Pitch” (FOX)

“Powerless” (NBC)

“Pure Genius” (CBS)

“Ransom” (CBS)

“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)

“Rosewood” (FOX)

“Scream Queens” (FOX)

“Secrets and Lies” (ABC)

“Sleepy Hollow” (FOX)

“Son of Zorn” (FOX)

“Time After Time” (ABC)

“Training Day” (CBS)

“You the Jury” (FOX)

List Of All TV shows Canceled

CABLE/STREAMING

“Aftermath” (Syfy)

“Any Given Wednesday” (HBO)

“Blunt Talk” (Starz)

“Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin Sclopio Peepio” (Adult Swim)

“Eyewitness” (USA)

“The Get Down” (Netflix)

“Girl Meets World” (Disney Channel)

“Good Girls Revolt” (Amazon)

“Guilt” (Freeform)

“Impastor” (TV Land)

“Incorporated” (Syfy)

“The Knick” (Cinemax) – last episode aired in December 2015

“Loosely Exactly Nicole” (MTV)

“Man Seeking Woman” (FXX)

“Marco Polo” (Netflix)

“Mary + Jane” (MTV)

“Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace” (Adult Swim)

“Murder in the First” (TNT)

“Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” (Comedy Central)

“The O’Reilly Factor” (Fox News)

“Outsiders” (WGN America)

“Quarry” (Cinemax)

“Salem” (WGN America)

“Sense8” (Netflix)

“Sweet/Vicious” (MTV)

“Underground” (WGN America)

List Of All TV shows Canceled

The post We Say Our Goodbyes: List Of All TV shows Canceled In 2016-17 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

