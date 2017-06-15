Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vows – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vows
The Nation Newspaper
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured parents and Lagosians of his administration's committment to security of every child in the state. Ambode spoke last week at the grand finale of the Lagos State Schools Governor's Quiz Competition.
Governor Ambode has been unstoppable in the face of recession – APCDaily Post Nigeria
New set of 1438 beneficiaries of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund get N924.7mWorldStage

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.