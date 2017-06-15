We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vows – The Nation Newspaper
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vows
The Nation Newspaper
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured parents and Lagosians of his administration's committment to security of every child in the state. Ambode spoke last week at the grand finale of the Lagos State Schools Governor's Quiz Competition.
Governor Ambode has been unstoppable in the face of recession – APC
New set of 1438 beneficiaries of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund get N924.7m
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!