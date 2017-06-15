We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vows

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured parents and Lagosians of his administration’s committment to security of every child in the state.

Ambode spoke last week at the grand finale of the Lagos State Schools Governor’s Quiz Competition.

He spoke against the backdrop of a 14-day ultimatum issued during a protest by parents of the six abducted pupils of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, at the Government House. The pupils were abducted by gunmen at the school premises three weeks ago.

The gunmen, who also took the principals of both junior and senior secondary schools with the pupils, have contacted the victims’ parents, demanding N1 billion ransom which has been scaled down to N100 million. However, the parents are pleading that the ransom is beyond their reach.

The governor, while identifying with the victims’ parents, assured that the pupils would be brought back unscathed. “Let me assure you that the government is working round the clock to ensure the release of the abducted students of Model College, Igbonla. We empathise with the students and parents and we will not relent in our efforts until the students come back unhurt to continue their education. We will not allow any group of people to distract us from our goal of educating all Lagos children and equipping them for the future,”Ambode said.

At the ninth edition of the event, which held at the Adeyemi Bero auditorium, Alausa, Lagos State Model College, Kankon, beat Alimosho Senior Grammar School and Jubilee Model Senior Grammar School to the second and third positions respectively.

The junior secondary school (JSS) and primary schools category saw Eko Junior College and Darocha Primary Schools emerging first and second runners up respectively.

Ambode, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, congratulated the winners.

He recalled that the competition at the inception was designed to develop pupils’ mind by creating healthy rivalry among children in public schools in the state.

“This quiz competition has over the years produced many very brilliant students, who have gone ahead to study various courses in tertiary institutions. It has broadened the horizon of participants from the preliminary levels to the finals, including the spectators and many other people who learnt from the competition,”he said.

Education sector in the state, according to him, received N205.8billion in 2016 and 2017 budgets in spite of the stiff competition for resource allocation.

“What the government has invested in the education sector of the state in the last two years is more than the annual budget of about 23 states of the federation. In fact, it is more than the 2017 budget of some four states put together,” Ambode said.

To encourage students break new grounds, he said, Lagos has unveiled a digital library to ensure access to education and the continued development of the children in the state, advising children to devote more time to their studies.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who was represented by the Director, Co-curricular, Mrs. Babs Akinyeye, observed that the quality of the competition has continued to grow as it progressed, praising participants’ exemplary brilliance.

“The standard of questions that were posted to the pupils/students and the ease with which they answered them was a testimony to the quality of education that we provide in the state,” she said.

