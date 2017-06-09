We The Northerners Endured First Coup Hatched Against Us And Carried On As If Nothing Happened – Ango Abdullahi Support Arewa Youths

The spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has thrown his weight behind the ejection notice, saying the youths were only ventilating their anger over the unpalatable behaviour of their guests.

The former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria told The Guardian on phone that he remained in support of the youths’ demand.

His words: “The northern youths are voicing out their anger and frustration over the irresponsible behaviour of Igbo youths and elders. The Igbo elders cannot pretend or say that they do not know the history of this country. We all know how the first coup was hatched against the north. We know who masterminded that political coup and the aftermath.

“But we the northerners endured it and carried on as if nothing happened in the spirit of brotherhood. That was why in the Second Republic, an Igbo man, Chief Alex Ekwueme, became a deputy to President Shehu Shagari.

“I have never seen a country where there was a civil war and somebody from the part of the country that waged the war against the nation became a leader in the country so quickly. The Igbo should remember that politics of democracy is politics of election, not agitation.”

On the way forward, the ex-university helmsman said the arrogant and irresponsible actions of Igbo leaders and youths should stop immediately.

