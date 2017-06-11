We Want More: List Of TV Shows Renewed For 2017-18 And Beyond

Here is a list of TV shows renewed through 2017-18, and in some cases longer than that. *Wink Wink SURVIVOR Wink wink*

It includes broadcast and cable shows renewed beyond the 2016-17 season as well as cable series and summer broadcast shows whose next cycles will come before the official start of the 2017-18 season.

Also see the shows airing their final seasons in 2016-17, and those canceled this season.

BROADCAST

“48 Hours” (CBS)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

“The 100” (The CW)

“Agents of SHIELD” (ABC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“American Grit” (FOX)

“American Housewife” (ABC)

“Arrow” (The CW)

“The Bachelor” (ABC)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC)

“Better Late Than Never” (NBC)

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) – through Season 12 in 2018-19

“Big Brother” (CBS) – through Season 20

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Blacklist” (NBC)

“Blindspot” (NBC)

“Blue Bloods” (CBS)

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (FOX)

“Bull” (CBS)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Chicago Fire” (NBC)

“Chicago Med” (NBC)

“Chicago PD” (NBC)

“Code Black” (CBS)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

“Criminal Minds” (CBS)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“Designated Survivor” (ABC)

“Elementary” (CBS)

“Empire” (FOX)

“The Exorcist” (FOX)

“Family Guy” (FOX)

“The Flash” (The CW)

“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC)

“The Goldbergs” (ABC) – through Season 6 in 2018-19

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Gotham” (FOX)

“Great News” (NBC)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Harry” (Syndicated)

“Hawaii Five-0” (CBS)

“Hell’s Kitchen” (FOX) – through Season 18

“How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

“iZombie” (The CW)

“Jane the Virgin” (The CW)

“Kevin Can Wait” (CBS)

“The Last Man on Earth” (FOX)

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Syndicated)

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

“Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW)

“Lethal Weapon” (FOX)

“Life in Pieces” (CBS)

“Live with Kelly” (Syndicated) – through 2019-20

“Lucifer” (FOX)

“MacGyver” (CBS)

“Madam Secretary” (CBS)

“Man with a Plan” (CBS)

“Masters of Illusion” (The CW)

“Match Game” (ABC)

“The Mick” (FOX)

“The Middle” (ABC)

“Modern Family” (ABC) – through Season 10 in 2018-19

“Mom” (CBS)

“NCIS” (CBS)

“NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS)

“NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

“New Girl” (FOX)

“The Night Shift” (NBC)

“The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC)

“Once Upon a Time” (ABC)

“The Originals” (The CW)

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW)

“Quantico” (ABC)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“Riverdale” (The CW)

“Scandal” (ABC)

“Scorpion” (CBS)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“The Simpsons” (FOX) – through 2018-19

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

“Speechless” (ABC)

“Star” (FOX)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

“Superior Donuts” (CBS)

“Supernatural” (The CW)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Taken” (NBC)

“This Is Us” (NBC) – through Season 3

“Timeless” (NBC)

“To Tell the Truth” (ABC)

“Trial & Error” (NBC)

“The Voice” (NBC) – through Season 13 in fall 2017

“The Wendy Williams Show” (Syndicated) – through 2019-20

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW)

“Zoo” (CBS)

