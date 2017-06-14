Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will ensure improvement in quality of consumer experience – NCC Boss, Danbatta

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta has said that the NCC will work harder to improve the quality of service in the telecom sector and by so doing improve the quality of consumer experience. Danbatta stated this yesterday in Funtua, Katsina State at the Consumer Conversation, a forum […]

We will ensure improvement in quality of consumer experience – NCC Boss, Danbatta

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.