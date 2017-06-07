Pages Navigation Menu

We Will Live Together With Igbos – Northern Youths Cries Out

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

The division is more on nairaland than anywhere else. There millions of good Hausas, yorubas, Igbos, Ijaws etc. Good people are everywhere, bad ones are everywhere too. Let’s join hand to fight our common enemies irrespective of tribe.

The kidnappers, robbers, murderers,terrorists,ritualists and politicians are our common enemies. let’s join hands together with love and fight them and make Nigeria a good place for all.
Let’s the hatred cease.

Love,peace and unity is what we need.

