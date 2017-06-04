Pages Navigation Menu

We will not stop until we get our desire, MASSOB tells Osinbajo

The cry for Biafra has continued on a high as members of The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra( MASSOB) have told the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo that they will not relent on its agitation for Biafra in reaction to a statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Nigeria cannot afford …

