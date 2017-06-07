We Will Shut Down Radio Biafra Television And Biafra Radio Broadcast Channels Soon – NBC

Rhe NBC DG also declared that the Biafra Television, believed to be owned by the Indigenous People of Biafra, currently transmitting news on the Nigeria airwaves is illegal.

Kawu reiterated the commitment of the NBC to ensuring that all TV and radio transmissions in the country complied with relevant NBC codes.

He said, “Last week, I was in the office of the Inspector- General of Police and they had a TV screen and what was being broadcast was on Biafra Television; they were saying some of the most outlandish things, showing videos from the 1960s and abusing everyone.

“Now, this is happening and they were asking us (NBC) and they would ask us because our duty is to monitor and regulate such but the television is coming from outside of Nigeria. “Our engineers have been making contacts with the international satellite organisation that does broadcast to Africa about the fact that you cannot allow subversive broadcast into Nigeria from other parts of the world. “The Biafra Television in the South-East, we have been tracking the station. The broadcast is coming from outside Nigeria. We have been asking questions from international satellite test systems where they are coming from. That is how it is for now.

